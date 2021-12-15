 Orangebloods - NSD notes (via GameChanger): Longhorns make splash by flipping three
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-12-15 20:11:03 -0600') }} football Edit

NSD notes (via GameChanger): Longhorns make splash by flipping three

Rivals100 DB Terrance Brooks.
Rivals100 DB Terrance Brooks. (Cole Patterson)
Cole Patterson • Orangebloods
Recruiting Reporter
@colelpatterson

Get 20% off your GameChanger Patch order with promo code

ORANGEBLOODS20

https://gamechangerpatch.com/discount/ORANGEBLOODS20

***


It's been a long day in the recruiting world, as players all around the nation have signed their NLI at their school of choice. Steve Sarkisian and the Texas staff had a largely great day on the recruiting trail by securing signatures of very important prospects.

Orangebloods was on the road for multiple signing ceremonies today. We share our thoughts and give some notes on what has been an eventful day.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}