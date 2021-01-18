Orangebloods - OL Austin Uke talks contact with new staff, top five and decision timeline

Under its previous coaching staff, the Texas Longhorns attempted to make a late run at offensive lineman Austin Uke by extending an offer to the Dallas Parish Episcopal School standout in mid-December. Under new head coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas has let it be known to Uke that he’s still a priority.

The 6-4, 260-pound Uke spoke with Sarkisian over the weekend and was scheduled to speak with new Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood on Sunday evening. Uke said the initial conversation with Sarkisian went well and solidified Texas’ position as one of his favorites.

“I think Texas is still one of my top schools, especially after talking to new staff and them re-offering me,” Uke said. “There’s definitely an opportunity there.

“I talked to coach Sarkisian. It was good. He was basically just saying that Texas thinks of me highly and they’re still pursuing me as part of their 2021 class. They think I’d be a great addition to their team.

“He’s really chill. You would never know he’s a head coach of such a big program. He talks to you like a normal person. Just a really cool guy.”