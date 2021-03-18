Orangebloods - OL Cole Hutson has Texas high on his list, talks recent UT visit

“I went to UT last weekend. It was a gorgeous campus. It was fun, it was exciting,” Hutson said. “I didn't get to meet anyone. The stadium was fortunately open for a track me so I got to go in there and kind of get a feel for the campus.”

Hutson, a Rivals250 member, has hit a couple campuses over the course of his recruitment. He’s been to Oklahoma. He’s been to Texas A&M. Earlier this month, he was in Austin for a self-guided tour of the UT campus, including stepping foot inside the Texas football stadium.

“I like a coach in college that wants to progress me, but I also want them to progress a team. If adding me helps and I can help the team, then that's kind of what I'm looking for,” Hutson said. “If I go somewhere, I don't want to go and just start, and then kind of mess everything up. I want to go and be taught and be able to help the team and just kind of encourage anything in any way. And then just have great core values about the team. Unity. Discipline. All that stuff. That's what kind of what I’m looking at in programs.”

Frisco offensive lineman Cole Hutson knows what he wants in a college program, but he’s still working to find the program that fits all his needs.

The Frisco (TX) standout has been a top recruiting target of new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and offensive line coach Kyle Flood since that duo arrived in Austin earlier this year. He’s developed a strong relationship with the Texas coaches as they’ve been selling him on their vision of the Longhorn program.

“Coach Flood and coach Sark do a great job of recruiting me. I really like the style of play that coach Flood wants to integrate and build in the system,” Hutson said. “So it's really exciting to kind of see and how he wants to push for it and kind of build it with his guys. So he definitely shows me a lot that I didn't know at first. And then there's just so much to do in Austin, it's a really good place.”

Hutson is hoping to take some visits after the dead period ends so he can get better acquainted with the coaches that are recruiting him. As he said, things can sound a lot different on phone calls or virtual meetings than they do in person, and he wants to get a first-hand look at a number of programs before coming to a decision.

This spring, he is planning on a possible stop to see at least one spring game in April.

“I know the spring games are going to be open to the public so I'm probably going to try to go. I know they all moved on the same day which kind of puts a toll on it, but I'm going to try to decide which one to go to and just get a feel for that. Texas, Texas A&M and OU have it on the 24th so I’ve got to just pick one and just go,” Hutson said. “I think I'm probably going go to OU because they already had it set it up and were the first one to have their date released, so I'll probably go out there and see that spring game first.”

A four-star prospect, Hutson ranks No. 218 on the Rivals250.