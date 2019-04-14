“Coach (Herb) Hand kind of hinted at it a little bit earlier, said he wanted me to meet with coach (Tom) Herman a little bit later. He took me on the field, we walked out to about the 35 yard line,” Brockermeyer said. “Coach Herman and coach Hand were talking about their center situation right now and how they’d like to get a center instead of getting a guard and having to transfer him over. If you get a center it’s an easier process when he’s done it before and then they said they wanted to give me an offer.”

Brockermeyer picking up a UT offer wasn’t necessarily a surprise – most figured it would come at some point. The timing of the offer was a bit unexpected since Brockermeyer had previously been told that a decision would come after the Texas coaches had a chance to evaluate him this spring. It turns out, they didn’t need that long.

Offensive lineman James Brockermeyer has picked up some big offers this spring, with schools like Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan and Iowa extending scholarships. On Saturday, Brockermeyer picked up another big one when the Texas Longhorns jumped into the mix during Brockermeyer’s visit for the Orange-White game.

Brockermeyer had been waiting on the UT offer, so getting that scholarship was a big development for the 2021 standout. His older brother Luke plays linebacker for Texas, and his twin brother Tommy is a top target for the Longhorns as well.

“It was awesome,” Brockermeyer said of getting the offer. “There’s not any other school that can offer you that you have the opportunity to play with two of your brothers so that’s pretty special.”

Overall, the 6-3, 240-pound Brockermeyer said it was a good visit – one of several he’s made to the Forty Acres this spring.

“What stood out was just getting to see the coaches again, get on campus again and see the environment of the whole university,” Brockermeyer said. “And then getting to see Luke play on top of the offer.”

With James and Tommy both now holding offers from Texas, there was hope among Longhorn fans that the twins might make a quick decision and commit to Texas. According to James, those fans are going to have to be patient as the brothers plan to take their time with the recruiting process.

“I think we’re still going to take it slowly,” Brockermeyer said. “We’re not going to commit anywhere anytime soon. But obviously Texas is up there. Texas is either at the top or right there.”

Brockermeyer’s father Blake was an all-American at Texas and is in the Longhorn Hall of Honor. Those ties certainly don’t hurt, but James said it’s Texas’ combination of good football and academics is what really stands out.

“It’s a great school. Some schools have good football, some schools have good academics. Texas has both,” Brockermeyer said. They’re on the rise, they’re going to be competing for Big 12 Championships every year and trying to get into the playoffs every year. Not every school can say that. And they have the number one business school in the country.”