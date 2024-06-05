Offensive tackle John Turntine was one of the biggest risers in the updated Rivals.com rankings this week, vaulting all the way from unranked in the Rivals250 to the No. 23-ranked player in the entire country. With that jump, Turntine has put himself squarely in the five-star discussion for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

The move shouldn’t come as a surprise. Turntine’s film speaks for itself and he’s backed up that film with stellar play along the camp circuit in the spring. On Saturday, Turntine took part in a Texas Elite Camp in Austin, where observers said he was once again dominant. For his part, the North Crowley standout said it was a great opportunity to get some hands-on work with Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood.

“He was going over little things with us in our form. We were doing drills, drills he had for us,” Turntine said. “It was really a day where I could ask him a lot of questions and he could tell me things. I think I did well. I think him coaching me helped me. He didn’t have to say too much but he still helped me.”