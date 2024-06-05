OL John Turntine weighs in on his latest Texas visit
Offensive tackle John Turntine was one of the biggest risers in the updated Rivals.com rankings this week, vaulting all the way from unranked in the Rivals250 to the No. 23-ranked player in the entire country. With that jump, Turntine has put himself squarely in the five-star discussion for the 2026 recruiting cycle.
The move shouldn’t come as a surprise. Turntine’s film speaks for itself and he’s backed up that film with stellar play along the camp circuit in the spring. On Saturday, Turntine took part in a Texas Elite Camp in Austin, where observers said he was once again dominant. For his part, the North Crowley standout said it was a great opportunity to get some hands-on work with Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood.
“He was going over little things with us in our form. We were doing drills, drills he had for us,” Turntine said. “It was really a day where I could ask him a lot of questions and he could tell me things. I think I did well. I think him coaching me helped me. He didn’t have to say too much but he still helped me.”
The 6-4, 317-pound Turntine already holds roughly 30 scholarship offers. When it comes time to decide, he’ll be the type of player that can pick up the phone and commit to any program in the country. He’s keeping all options open at this time but admits the Longhorns are a program that has his early attention.
“Texas is definitely up there at the top of my list because I’ve been here so many times. I just love Austin,” Turntine said. “I feel like if I would go to school anywhere in Texas, this would be one of them. I’m just still trying to get that final decision where I want to go. But Texas is definitely up there.”
Up next, Turntine is expected to take a visit to Oklahoma. He doesn’t have any other visits scheduled for this summer, but said he’s open to the idea of taking some other unofficial visits.
Earlier this year, Turntine attended a Texas junior day in January. He returned in April for the Longhorns’ spring game and was back on campus on Saturday. Three visits in about a four-month span can’t be bad for UT’s chances.
“That is a sign to me. I’ve been here so many times. I’m still coming out here. They’re up top on my list,” Turntine said. “That’s why I come out here so much. When that day comes, I may stay here. You never know.”