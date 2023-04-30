“I’m starting to narrow it down a wee bit but I’m still pretty much open,” Williams said.

Last weekend, the San Marcos product was at Oklahoma State for an official visit. In early May, Williams plans to take an official visit to Florida. June will see him take visits to Texas A&M, Georgia and Texas. Williams said LSU could also receive a visit if he decides to juggle his schedule. With more than 20 scholarship offers, Williams hasn’t shut the door on any of the schools recruiting him but these visits could be sign of which teams are the strongest contenders.

Ory Williams has always maintained that he’s keeping an open mind to all the schools that are recruiting him, and while that remains to be true, Williams has begun to jump into the official visit part of his recruitment.

Williams has taken multiple unofficial visits, including stops at LSU, Texas A&M and multiple trips to Texas. The visit to Oklahoma State was Williams’ first taste of what happens on an official visit and he said things went well.

“It was good. It was a good official,” Williams said. “It was good to spend some time with coach Dickey, see the boys and how they do things on and off the field at Oklahoma State.”

Looking way down the road, when it’s time to decide, Williams said the biggest factors in his eventual commitment will be relationships and development.

“Honestly, just see where I am in the process and how I’m feeling and how the coaches are. For me, it’s person over the player, so just how my relationship is with the coaches and how the coaches develop and improve over that six-month span,” Williams said.

Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood has done a good job of making Williams a priority, including offering him more than a year ago.

“Coach Flood is my boy. I’m not going to lie to you. He came last weekend to see me practice,” Williams said. “I always have a good time talking to him. I’ve learned new things from him that I’ve been using this spring ball, things I learned from him. I feel like he could really develop me well.”

Williams is ranked as a three-star prospect by Rivals.com.