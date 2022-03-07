OL Robert Sweeney recaps weekend trip to Texas

Prior to the injury, Sweeney had picked up offers from the likes of Penn State, Florida State, SMU, Arizona State and Maryland. During his rehab, many those same schools have stayed in touch, and others like Texas, Texas A&M, Oklahoma and LSU have also been in contact.

“I tore my ACL last spring. People just want to see me back on the field and healthy. I want to see myself back on the field and healthy,” Sweeney said. “Right now, I’m just more focused for that.”

Offensive tackle Robert Sweeney was squarely on the radars of several top programs from around the country – including a number of early scholarship offers – when an ACL injury last spring sort of put a pause on his recruitment. Now healthy, Sweeney is ready to put his talents on display in the coming months for the long list of coaches that are anxious to see him between the lines during the spring evaluation period.

The Texas staff, including offensive line coach Kyle Flood, has been talking to Sweeney throughout his process of getting back to full strength. He was invited to a UT junior day before the dead period but was unable to attend. Last weekend, Sweeney did make his way down to Austin for an unofficial visit.

“I did a facility tour, which was really cool. Met with academics people, went out on the field. Then we did a campus tour. I’d never seen the campus, so that was nice to see the entire campus,” Sweeney said. “At the end, I met with coach Flood.”

The Texas staff has indicated to Sweeney that they’ll keep an eye on him this spring, where Sweeney hopes to show all college coaches that he’s eve better than he was before the knee injury.

“Right now I’m cleared and I’m back. I’m ready. I can’t wait,” Sweeney said. “I want to show everyone that I’m back, that right now I’m as good if not better than I was.”

Out of Highland Park, Sweeney is up to 6-5 and 275 pounds. He feels he’s improved his strength through workouts during his rehabilitation, but also feels better with his technique. He’ll get a chance to showcase his skills this weekend at the Under Armour Camp in Dallas.

“I’m ready. I’m bigger, I’m stronger, I’m going to get faster,” Sweeney said.

With his recruitment basically put on hold for nearly a year, Sweeney is keeping an open mind to all programs that are showing him interest. Texas is a school that has a lot to offer and should the Longhorns eventually offer, they’ll figure heavily into his recruitment.

“Texas is pretty high on my list. My mom and grandpa both went to Texas,” Sweeney said. “It has good tradition, is pretty close to home. It’s not too close, not too far. And it’s in the middle of Austin, which is a great city.”