Heating Up: Kyle Parker, Ethan Terrell off to terrific seasons
Get 20% off your GameChanger Patch order with promo code ORANGEBLOODS20
https://gamechangerpatch.com/discount/ORANGEBLOODS20
***
Orangebloods has had the privilege to watch several talented prospects around the Lone Star State this season. That includes Texas commitments and priority targets that the Longhorns are after.
It also includes some under the radar playmakers that do not have a ton of recruiting hype at the moment.
Two of the players that have stood out to me play their ball in the DFW Metroplex: Kyle Parker out of Lucas Lovejoy and Ethan Terrell from Lewisville. Both are underclassmen and have plenty of time to pick up more recruiting traction, but I believe that the two are falling a bit under the radar.
KYLE PARKER, 2023 LOVEJOY WR
Lovejoy is home to one of the most prolific offenses in all of 5A. The Leopards are lighting up the scoreboard at a consistent rate and are 9-0 on the season. Junior wide receiver Kyle Parker is a big reason for a lot of the success that the team is having.
Parker, who also handles punt return duties for the Leopards, is one of the dangerous offensive weapons that quarterback Hondo Franklin has at his disposal. He is a fluid route runner that displays after-the-catch ability that puts stress on the defense. The Leopards also like to use his talents in the jet-sweep game, finding different ways to put the ball in his hands.
Arizona, Central Michigan, Ohio, and Pittsburgh recently became the first few programs to offer the class of 2023 prospect. Parker told Orangebloods that Nebraska, Texas A&M, and UTSA are some of the programs that have been talking to him as of late.
If Lovejoy is going to get over the obstacle that is Aledo, Parker will likely be a big reason why. Look for the junior wideout to make his presence felt in a big way for the remainder of the 2021 season.
ETHAN TERRELL, 2024 LEWISVILLE QB
Lewisville is off to a very strong start to the 2021 season, despite a new face starting behind center. The Farmers turned to 2024 signal caller Ethan Terrell to fill the shoes of Taylen Green, who signed with Boise State in the 2021 signing class.
Terrell has more than filled the void left by Green. The sophomore has been playing excellent football during his first varsity season. The Farmers are averaging just under 45 points per game and have scored 50 or more points three times already. Two of those 50-point performances came without 4-star Texas wide receiver commit Armani Winfield on the field.
The sophomore quarterback is in complete command of the offense and has the ability to beat you with his arm and with his legs. Terrell displays accuracy all over the field and gives his receivers opportunities for YAC.
Lewisville has a very good chance at making a deep run in the postseason because of their quarterback. Terrell has impressed all season long and has the ability to step up in the biggest moments, which bolds well for the Farmers with the playoffs set to begin shortly.