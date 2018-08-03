OrangeBloods.com

Join your fellow die-hard Longhorn fans Inside the 40 Acres, UT's largest exclusive online community, as optimism is high for year two of the Tom Herman era.

Don't miss this opportunity to get the inside scoop on fall camp, while paying just half price your first year! Make sure to use the promo code "Texas50" and join the fun now!

If you already have an account, sign in first, and use this link!

DAY 1: Full practice report

Why Coach Herman is able to coach more football this year

Ketch's quick practice notes

Texas Card House War Room

Updated football recruiting board