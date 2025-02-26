OT John Turntine talks visit schedule, recent conversations with Texas

North Crowley offensive lineman John Turntine currently has three official visits on the schedule, with Texas A&M (June 5), Tennessee (June 13) and Texas (June 20) the first three programs to get dates on the calendar. More dates will be added, likely later this spring, but the three schools with visits set up have all done a good job of building a strong relationship with the Rivals100 member.

Texas A&M – “I like their coaching staff, how they feel very real, authentic,” Turntine said.

Tennessee – “I really love the geography, how it looked up there. And the campus was really cool. And I really like their coaches too.”

Texas - “I love how their coaches too, how they can get me to the next level.”

* Turntine had a conversation with Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood on Monday and the two talked about getting Turntine on campus prior to his official visit, which Turntine said will likely happen.

“I just talked to him. I talked to him about spring dates. I’ll probably be going out there for a practice, see how they do this year,” Turntine said.