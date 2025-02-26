OT John Turntine talks visit schedule, recent conversations with Texas

North Crowley offensive lineman John Turntine currently has three official visits on the schedule, with Texas A&M (June 5), Tennessee (June 13) and Texas (June 20) the first three programs to get dates on the calendar. More dates will be added, likely later this spring, but the three schools with visits set up have all done a good job of building a strong relationship with the Rivals100 member.
Texas A&M – “I like their coaching staff, how they feel very real, authentic,” Turntine said.
Tennessee – “I really love the geography, how it looked up there. And the campus was really cool. And I really like their coaches too.”
Texas - “I love how their coaches too, how they can get me to the next level.”
* Turntine had a conversation with Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood on Monday and the two talked about getting Turntine on campus prior to his official visit, which Turntine said will likely happen.
“I just talked to him. I talked to him about spring dates. I’ll probably be going out there for a practice, see how they do this year,” Turntine said.
* Other places Turntine said he’d like to visit this spring include Michigan, Missouri and Stanford. Following his round of spring unofficial visits, the 6-4, 295-pounder said he’ll settle on some additional schools for official visits.
* Along with his recruiting obligations, Turntine is also busy in track and field, where he throws the shot and the discus. Among his goals this spring, in addition to continuing to round out his skills as a blocker, is to add mass to his frame.
“I want to just put a little more weight on. I lost some weight during the season, during the offseason. I want to put some weight on, get my numbers good,” Turntine said. “I just squatted 545 the other day and I benched 315 so I want to get my numbers up with my weight.”
* Turntine will be an early enrollee next January and he plans to commit sometime this summer. Ultimately, he said he’ll pick the school that can develop him both on and off the football field.
“Definitely the feeling, wherever I go, I just hope it feels right. Wherever I go, I want them to be able to develop me as a man, as a football player and with academics. I don’t want to be cut short of any of that. So really, who can develop me best as a man, player and student.”