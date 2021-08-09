Pair of major Texas targets are 5-stars in updated Rivals 2023 rankings

Manning sits at the top of the 2023 class, moving up from third overall. The rising junior comes from a family that has produced immense talent at the position, so this does not come to much surprise. Alabama, Clemson, Ole Miss, and Texas are widely considered to be the teams most in the mix for the 5-star passer. Manning camped at Texas earlier this summer.

Not too far behind Manning is Allen defensive end David Hicks, Jr., moving all the way up from his 36th overall ranking to third overall and the top defensive lineman in the class. Hicks played his sophomore season at Morton Ranch before transferring to Allen High School earlier this year. New Allen head coach Chad Morris hired his father, David Hicks, Sr., to coach the defensive line for the Eagles.

Hicks has taken visits to Alabama, Clemson, Florida, LSU, Miami, Texas, Texas A&M, and Ohio State. The Allen defender says that the Longhorns are one of the programs that have been talking to him the most.

“Texas was one of the schools that contacts me the most,” Hicks told Rivals National Recruiting Analyst Sam Spiegelman. “Texas is pretty cool and being in Texas and one of the top schools in the state, Texas is up there.”