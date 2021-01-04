Orangebloods - Passionate, energetic Shaka Smart previewed upcoming Iowa State game

If today’s Zoom conference with Texas head coach Shaka Smart was any indication, the Longhorns are listening to an extremely competitive, energetic head coach prepping his team for tomorrow's contest against Iowa State (7:00 p.m. on LHN). At times, a borderline fiery Smart unintentionally delivered the media a pep talk for tomorrow’s game.



“I'll tell you what. We've had a lot of bad things said about us too,” responded Smart when asked how he keeps the guys levelheaded while people are writing and saying so many nice things. “I think our job is to understand who we are and who we want to be independent of what anyone else says about us. I think when you're going through tough times clearly, there's a lot of negativity that gets thrown at you. And it's very, very easy to internalize that as a coach, as a player. And then when you win a couple of games are you know some things go well… again, just the way it's like a mathematical equation: one plus one equals two. So, you're going to have some positive things thrown at you.



“To me, and this is why I'm not a huge fan of social media or any of that kind of stuff, you can't get high on one and then reject the other; like if you're into all the positive things that people are saying about you and that's making you feel good in terms of self-esteem and your own, you know self-worth, then you can't ignore the negative things that people say. And I think that's something as a young person that these guys have to go through and learn sometimes the hard way. But we got practice today, this afternoon. So, it's about us getting better and trying to improve on where we are. And then we've got a really good Iowa State team coming in here that played West Virginia extremely tough, played Baylor extremely tough, and is certainly capable of beating us if we're not at our best. So, we've got to focus on having that edge so that we can be our best.”