This is one for the history books. In putting together some thoughts in the aftermath, it's hard to even know where to begin. Hell, earlier today I was looking up showtimes for Killers of the Flower Moon and instead my day turned into Wingo Wednesday.

Let's see if I can make some of this make sense.

1. Forty-eight hours ago, Wingo was announcing for Missouri. Hell, the move up of the announcement date was done with Missouri in mind. The Tigers are s-t-u-n-n-e-d.

2. I got a text on Monday that alerted me to the fact that the Longhorns and Wingo were still having very active conversations, but when I inquired about it on Monday night (I missed the morning text when it was sent), the general feeling was that Texas was still in the fight, but that the home-field advantage for Missouri might just be too tough to overcome.

Still, there was a sense that the Longhorns DID have an edge on the NIL front, which was a little surprising because of all the Missouri NIL talk that we had been hearing for the last few weeks about how far the Missouri NIL was willing to go.

I filed all of this away in my head and didn't think a lot of it. It was still being conveyed that Missouri was almost certainly the leader, which is exactly what everyone thought, so I figured I'd pass that little note around at some point, but I honestly didn't think a lot of it in real-time.

3. This thing turned yesterday. I don't have a lot of details other than it sounds like everyone involved from the Texas standpoint was constantly working all day to turn the tide and by the time the day ended, the Longhorns had moved ahead. The sales pitch for Wingo had always been centered around the fact that if he came to Texas, he would be surrounded by star players at every position, which would better allow him to be a star and not forced to carry a program or deal with triple teams. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers, offensive linemen ... you name it ... he would be surrounded by players just like him. Also, there was the NIL edge.

4. Suchomel got wind of this last night, but I was too caught up in watching game seven between my Phillies/Diamondbacks (sorry about that) to see his note to me in Slack at 10:46 pm, which read, "Some late Texas smoke with Wingo. I hit up *************** but no response yet."

5. He hit me up 33 minutes later and said he spoke with someone and that person was sitting at zero confidence.

6. I hit up Suchomel early this morning to let him know about my text exchanges from Monday and we discussed that while our Texas contacts were lukewarm on Texas' chances, the people on the Missouri side were more nervous than a long-tailed cat in a room full of rocking chairs.

7. At 11:24 a.m., a very good source and I exchanged the following texts ...