Orangebloods - Pierce provides positive update on Madden's blister...

Following Ty Madden’s uncharacteristically up-and-down start last weekend versus Texas Tech, Texas head coach David Pierce, when asked about Madden’s inconsistent stuff and velocity, revealed a blister on the right-hander’s pitching hand impacted his performance. Madden has been dealing with the blister for a while, but it split during last week in the days leading into his Friday night outing. Obviously, the blister is something to follow closely. Blisters for pitchers can linger and become an inconvenient annoyance.

Fortunately for the Longhorns, it sounds like Madden is ready to go Friday at No. 3 TCU.

“They covered it up for most of his catch play, and we even suggested that he bumps to Sunday and talked to him two days ago,” said Pierce referencing the idea to move Madden’s start to Sunday to give his blister more time to heal. “He said he's fine. It looks good. He's ready to go, and it's not going to be a factor in his mind. And if he feels like that, I'm all in with it. So he's good to go. I have not heard anything except positive feedback about it.”

As for left field, a position Texas has used three different starters for recently, Pierce and the Texas coaching staff have spent time assessing the situation because of Eric Kennedy’s struggles. Each time the coaches put their heads together, they arrive at a similar conclusion...

