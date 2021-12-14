Players to watch for Texas on NSD1

The early signing period is already here. The fall flew by, and the first National Signing Day of the cycle has arrived. Naturally, there are several players of interest in regards to the Texas Longhorns.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff have added some key prospects in recent days, headlined by 2022 5-star offensive tackle Kelvin Banks and Ohio State transfer quarterback Quinn Ewers. 4-star Allen offensive lineman Neto Umeozulu and Duncanville offensive lineman Cameron Williams have also given their pledge to the Longhorns since Sunday.

We have outlined who you need to be paying attention to for Texas throughout the day on Wednesday.