Orangebloods - PODCAST with UT pitching coach/recruiting coordinator Sean Allen...

On a new (FREE!!!) edition of the Extra Bases podcast, Dustin is joined by Texas pitching coach and recruiting coordinator Sean Allen.



CLICK HERE FOR EXTRA BASES PODCAST WITH SEAN ALLEN



The cancellation of the college season and shortened MLB Draft have created some especially unique roster management situations. Allen discusses the day-to-day operation and what the Texas Baseball staff is up to currently in addition to trying to complete an already very difficult task - managing a roster with limits, 11.7 scholarships, and the MLB Draft.



Allen also discusses the 2020 pitching staff, and labels the group the one he's had the most fun being around in all his years of coaching. Plus, Trey Faltine as a pitcher? It could happen... eventually. Allen discusses the young shortstop, what statistics he uses to best develop pitchers and their plans, Andre Duplantier II, the luck involved in recruiting, and the quest to, as best they can, identify and recruit the right makeup.



And he also shares his thoughts on the new model proposed for the college baseball calendar. Plus, Allen is quite the grillmaster at home, and he shares his favorite glass of bourbon.