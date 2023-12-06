Portal Kombat: A&M Red Wedding
After a pair of Longhorns (DB Jalen Catalon and DB X'Avian Brice) went into the Portal on Tuesday, redshirt freshman BJ Allen and junior offensive guard Sawyer Goram-Welch announced on Wednesday that they were also entering the Portal.
Allen, who was a former low four-star prospect from Aledo, played three snaps on defense for the Longhorns as a reserve defensive back after redshirting a season ago. The only two games that he played in all season were the opener against Rice and the final home game against Texas Tech.
At the end of the day, it just wasn't happening for Allen on the 40 Acres and there wasn't a sense that things would change in future seasons.
Meanwhile, Goram-Welch was a former low three-star prospect from Longview who was just never able to find a place on the depth chart on either side of the ball where he could serve as a true contributor. Still, he earned his T-ring as a graduate and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he heads into his new future.
The Lannisters Send Their Regards ...
Straight out of a scene from Game of Thrones' Red Wedding episode/book, the Aggies had a day that ended with Portal blood all over the place (is that too gruesome of a reference?), as SIX Aggies entered the Portal ... some of them incredible huge names from previous recruiting classes.
Take a look at the names:
That makes a total of 12 Aggies that have entered the Portal over the course of the last three days and the departures might not be done taking place, either.
Also, unlike the four Texas departures, the names that the Aggies are losing rank among some of the best players on its roster. While the likely future first-round pick Nolen has been the most discussed departure, the likes of Diggs, Bisontis, Chappell and Johnson were all key starters from a 7-5 team.
Woof.
All-SEC Defensive End To Keep an Eye On
Don't look now, but a former Austin-area defensive end, who earned All-SEC honors this season at Florida is suddenly in the Portal.
Will the Longhorns go after Princely Umanmielen?
Probably. He's certainly at a spot where the Longhorns would love to add some impact depth and talent. Of course, all of the big dogs in the SEC will also be after the former Manor star.
