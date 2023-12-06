2 + 2 = 4

After a pair of Longhorns (DB Jalen Catalon and DB X'Avian Brice) went into the Portal on Tuesday, redshirt freshman BJ Allen and junior offensive guard Sawyer Goram-Welch announced on Wednesday that they were also entering the Portal.

Allen, who was a former low four-star prospect from Aledo, played three snaps on defense for the Longhorns as a reserve defensive back after redshirting a season ago. The only two games that he played in all season were the opener against Rice and the final home game against Texas Tech.

At the end of the day, it just wasn't happening for Allen on the 40 Acres and there wasn't a sense that things would change in future seasons.

Meanwhile, Goram-Welch was a former low three-star prospect from Longview who was just never able to find a place on the depth chart on either side of the ball where he could serve as a true contributor. Still, he earned his T-ring as a graduate and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining as he heads into his new future.

The Lannisters Send Their Regards ...

Straight out of a scene from Game of Thrones' Red Wedding episode/book, the Aggies had a day that ended with Portal blood all over the place (is that too gruesome of a reference?), as SIX Aggies entered the Portal ... some of them incredible huge names from previous recruiting classes.

Take a look at the names: