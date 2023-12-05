Hometown Return

Burnt orange heads turned all over the place on Tuesday when news got out on Tuesday that Clemson starting safety Andrew Mukuba announced that he was entering the Portal.

The former Austin LBJ star chose the Tigers over the Longhorns back in 2021 and has essentially been a three-year starter for the Tigers, having recorded 149 tackles (4.5 for loss), a sack, 20 pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 1,734 snaps over 35 games (31 starts).

A UT source told me on Tuesday that the Longhorns will absolutely have an interest in Mukuba and that contact between the two sides has already taken place. Mukuba's former high school coach at LBJ is Jahmal Fenner, who is currently UT's director of high school relations.

This is a name to keep a very close eye on.

Pass-Rush Help on the Way?

One of the most highly sought-after players in the Portal will be UTSA edge/linebacker Trey Moore, who led the nation in sacks (14) and finished sixth nationally with 17.5 tackles for loss.

The third-year sophomore from Smithson Valley has 22 sacks and 35.5 tackles for loss over the course of the last two years and was the 2023 American Conference Player of the Year.

One source told me on Tuesday that the Longhorns would be very, very heavily interested in the 6-3, 235-pound play-maker.

This is another name to keep a very close eye on.

A little clarity on the WR position

Two names that have been mentioned in the last few days are former South Carolina star Juice Wells and Purdue play-maker Deion Burks.

Although it has been reported that Burks has been offered by the Longhorns, the word I've received is that Wells is the player that the Longhorns are hot to trot over of the two.

On3 reported on Tuesday afternoon that Texas and Tennessee are out in front in the chase to land Wells. It's probably worth remembering that when the UTs battled it out for Isaiah Neyor in December of 2021, it was the power of Texas' NIL situation that helped close that recruitment in favor of the Longhorns.

SEC Special Teams Star Enters the Portal

Mississippi State lost one of its top playmakers on Tuesday when sophomore Zavion Thomas announced his intentions to enter the Portal.

Thomas recorded 40 receptions for 503 yards and a touchdown over 11 games this season. He also served as Mississippi State’s return specialist, averaging 11.64 yards on 14 punt returns and 33.67 yards on six kickoff returns, including a 94-yard kick return for a touchdown against Texas A&M.

Last season, Thomas earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors as a punt returner after he averaged 13.5 yards on 15 returns, including a 63-yard touchdown against Georgia.

With Xavier Worthy and Keilan Robinson both potentially headed to the NFL, it wouldn't be a shock if Texas ended up having an interest in a proven wide receiver, who can handle all special teams duties at a high level.