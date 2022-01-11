Postgame: Texas beats down Oklahoma at the FEC behind 22 from Andrew Jones
First-half thoughts• Texas did a good job racking up fouls on the offensive end, getting OU into foul trouble early. This was something I was stressing before the game, and something they need to g...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news