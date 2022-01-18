Postgame thoughts: Carr lights it up, but Texas loses to Kansas State
Texas loses, 66-65. First half:• Shocking development: a slow start to the game once again. • Beard uses such quick rotations so early on in games. I'd like to see the starting five get more run to...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news