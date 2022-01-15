Postgame thoughts: Iowa State lights up Texas' defense in 79-70 win
First half:• Timmy Allen picked up two fouls in the first 0:16, which was a really bad deal for Texas.• Texas ran a super small lineup once Allen got into foul trouble until they put Disu into the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news