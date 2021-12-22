Postgame Thoughts: Texas vs. Alabama State
Texas wins, 68-48. First half thoughts:• Beard started Askew, Carr, Jones, Mitchell, and Allen, which is an interesting mix of players. Again, the lineups fluctuate. • They started really slow, dow...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news