Postgame Thoughts: Texas vs. Arkansas–Pine Bluff
FINAL 63-31, Texas over A-PBFIRST HALF• The return of Dylan Disu happened tonight. • Askew starts over Carr tonight. The lineups are malleable but this was a surprise to me. • Blocked shot to start...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news