Postgame Thoughts: Texas vs. Stanford in Las Vegas
First half:• There was a slow start to this game, which is not exactly surprising given the two teams playing. • Askew started over Carr again; it will be interesting to see how this unfolds. • Goo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news