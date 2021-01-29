Orangebloods - Preseason notes from David Pierce...

--- Besides the COVID-19 roster rules from the Big 12, which sounded like the scene from The Hangover when Alan is at the blackjack table with the numbers flying through his head, the most interesting tidbit from the media session came when Pierce described their plan to build pitchers up this season. Since pitchers didn’t have their traditional workload followed by summer leagues, I was curious if Texas would build up arms slower than usual. They’re already at a disadvantage with just three actual weeks of practice before the season.



“We feel like our strength right now is depth, depth with our position players as well as on the mound,” said Pierce. “And I think that's really critical on the mound because of players being off so long. We're probably going to piggyback some guys, and some starts; double up some guys [and] be pretty cautious early on."



Pierce revealed Texas is scheduled to play 13 games the first 20 days with a four-game series against BYU and a trip to Houston following the State Farm Showdown. That’s going to put a lot of early pressure on the depth of the pitching staff as Texas builds arms up for the full season workload...



READ THE REST OF OUR REPORT AND DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)