Preview: Rick Barnes comes home as Tennessee visits the Longhorns

Former Texas coach Rick Barnes comes back to Austin today as the Longhorns take on the no. 18 Tennessee Volunteers. Rick Barnes is one of the reasons Texas basketball has had high expectations, amongst a confluence of other factors. He led them to a Final Four behind the talents of TJ Ford. He recruited and developed Kevin Durant. He led them to two additional Elite Eight appearances as in 2006 and 2008, and won 402 games, a program record. He took them to 16 tournaments in 17 years. He was and is the gold standard of Texas basketball coaches, and has continued his success with the Vols in Knoxville. He will receive a warm welcome in Austin, as he should. The guy is a Longhorn legend. Despite this, his Tennessee team is no joke. Ranked 18th in the country, this is another Quad-1 opportunity for Texas, as they have four more in a row coming up. This is a stretch that is going to define the season for the Longhorns, and getting one over on their former HC would be a great way to start the streak. Here's Tennessee's starting lineup.

Tennessee boasts a top-40 scoring defense in the country at 63.1 points allowed per game, are top 15 in both assists and steals per game, and top 45 in blocks per game. They do a lot of things well defensively, and on offense, they move the ball pretty well and create open looks, especially Kennedy Chandler, their star freshman guard, who is a bonafide first-round pick. He's extremely quick and athletic, and is a crafty finisher around the rim. Vescovi is the Vols' leading scorer, and can shoot the lights out, just shy of 40% from three on the season. They're gonna have to watch him on switches, because that's when defensive lapses happen that allow for open shots. Here's Texas' starting lineup.

