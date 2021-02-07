Orangebloods - PREVIEW: Starting jobs available at 2B, 3B but UT doesn't lack options

OVERVIEW: Unlike the Texas outfield, the Texas infield’s starters are more difficult to project because of the competition at third base and second base. However, like the outfield, Texas will likely fill the infield with a blend of experience, talent, and versatile skill sets. And unlike the outfield, the Longhorn infield boasts impressive depth with starter-level or young, intriguing freshmen players backing up every position.



FIRST BASE

Zach Zubia – Redshirt junior



Like many players across college baseball, a normal MLB Draft would have likely meant Zubia didn’t return to school. But he’s back and ready to mash. Before the 2020 season ended, the right-handed slugger was hitting .288/.356/.492 with a home run pace like his 2018 season when he hit 11.



More aggressive and more athletic in the batter’s box last season, expect Zubia to provide a similar presence in the UT lineup. He’s always had more raw power than game power. So, there’s the possibility he taps into his game power more, which could mean a career-best homer output.



His bat gets a lot of attention, but Zubia’s gains on defense were more impressive. After a fantastic offseason when he re-worked his physical shape, Zubia, affectionately referred to as ‘Big Cat,’ proved he could provide average or better defense at first base. That’s a big deal because it frees the designated hitter spot.



SECOND BASE

TBD



Good luck projecting this one. Freshmen Dylan Campbell and Mitchell Daly are in the mix along with redshirt juniors Cam Williams and Murphy Stehly and perhaps redshirt sophomore Lance Ford too. Given the unusual preseason where reps aren’t guaranteed because of COVID-19, I think it’s more likely coaches pick experience.



In my opinion, the future of the position is Campbell. The ball jumps off his bat a little different than most infielders, and he’s an impressive athlete who made strides defensively in the fall. He still needs to make a lot of progress with the glove, but a longtime scout I respect praised his eye in the batter’s box, athleticism, and ability to hit. Daly profiles as a future starter somewhere around the diamond eventually but is going to need some time.



But, again, with the uncertainty of how the preseason goes I’m going to, at least right now, bet on Williams, who has some experience already playing second at Texas. Williams swing-and-miss issues will always persist, but Texas would be happy if he repeats his .250/.362/.375 line with a .970 fielding percentage. No one puts in more extra time than Williams and his energy is infectious.



I actually liked Stehly a little more last season because of how steady he was in the box and on the diamond. But he probably profiles a tad better at third base. Regardless, he’s an important piece to the team puzzle. Is Ford going to compete for the job? I’m skeptical based on his usage last season and the available options. He seems destined for a left-handed pinch-hitter role with the occasional start.



SHORTSTOP

Trey Faltine – Redshirt freshman



Think back to how well Faltine played last season as a freshman shortstop at The University of Texas. Now, consider he admitted to feeling the pressure of the expectations that accompany that position. Yeah, you probably didn’t notice, which speaks to the special player, competitor and future leader he is.



Faltine, with the help of former MLB All-Star Troy Tulowitzki, made strides defensively and when the 2020 season ended, he was often providing at least one dazzling highlight with the leather each game. More importantly, he consistently made the routine plays.



What’s next? Driving the baseball more and continuing to make routine players at a higher level. I think another year to mature physically and time in a college strength and conditioning program should allow Faltine to drive the ball gap-to-gap more with the occasional homer.



THIRD BASE

Ivan Melendez – Redshirt sophomore



Labeled by David Pierce as arguably the team’s best all-around hitter in the fall, Melendez possesses similar raw power to Zubia and impressed Texas with this strike zone control during the offseason. Like any junior college player making the jump to the Big 12, we’ll have to wait and see how much the hitting ability transfers. But people on the Forty Acres are very excited about Melendez’s future impact.



The bigger question is how can the 6-3, 225-pound infielder play third base? It sounds like Melendez made enough noticeable improvement with glove to give Texas confidence to give it a legitimate chance this season. Williams and Stehly are more sure-handed with the glove, but Melendez’s bat could be a lineup-changer.



Plus, if he doesn’t constantly occupy the designated hitter spot, it opens it for players like DJ Petrinsky, Douglas Hodo III, whoever isn’t starting at second and third, Tanner Witt and more. Basically, it makes the Texas lineup more flexible to match opposing pitching. Speaking of Witt, Pierce recently stated he and Aaron Nixon are focusing on pitching more than being position players. So, we can assume the talented freshman isn’t in the mix at third base at least initially.



CATCHER

Silas Ardoin – Redshirt freshman

DJ Petrinsky – Redshirt senior



Known more for his defensive ability, Ardoin surprised with some impressive moments in the batter’s box too. He profiles as a future leader at the position and a well-rounded, solid college catcher. Given Petrinsky’s injury issues in the past, it’s fair to expect Ardoin to catch the bulk of innings while Petrinsky’s bat probably fills the designated hitter spot when he’s not behind the plate.