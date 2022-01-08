Preview: Texas takes on Oklahoma State in Stillwater, today on CBS (1PM)

No. 14 Texas (12-2) heads to Stillwater, OK to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys at 1pm today, with the game being broadcast nationally on CBS.

The 7-5 Cowboys have taken losses from Oakland, Wichita State, Xavier, Houston, and Kansas, and have really struggled this year against mediocre competition, giving up 93 to Cleveland State at home in a win and beating Oral Roberts by one point.

They're 145th in the nation in PPG at 73.9, and 148th in allowed PPG at 67.1. They're ranked 54th overall in KenPom, making them the second-lowest rated team in the conference outside of Kansas State.

The consistency across the league is remarkable – the fact that the lowest team is ranked 70th (KSU) shows how good the Big 12 is overall. They're predicting as many as seven or eight teams to make the tournament; unfortunately, Oklahoma State is the odd-man out because of the ruling against them from the NCAA.

Oklahoma State's postseason ban became a subject of much controversy, as the assistant coach who caused the ban, Lamont Evans, hasn't been in the program since 2016-2017. To penalize a bunch of players and coaches who had nothing to do with this is completely unfair in my eyes, but the NCAA seems to like doling out unfair punishments sometimes while not punishing other programs for worse infractions.

The Cowboys' biggest issues stem from their lack of three-point shooting – they rank 344th out of 358 teams in three-point shooting percentage at a paltry 28.1%, and they're 338th in three-pointers made per game at 5.2. Texas only gives up 30.6% from beyond the arc, good for 77th in the nation, meaning the Texas defense should be able to stifle this offense from deep.

Here's Oklahoma State's starting lineup.



