Orangebloods - PREVIEW: With experience and talent, Texas outfield could be really good

OVERVIEW: The Texas outfield should be among the best in the Big 12 and there’s no debate on the starting trio. In the batter’s box, Texas outfielders should provide a boost to the team’s batting average and on-base percentage with aggressive approaches, speed, and impressive bat-to-ball ability. Defensively, the group should at least be solid and potentially good depending on the progression of Eric Kennedy and how Mike Antico transitions to the spacious UFCU Disch-Falk Field.



LEFT FIELDER

Eric Kennedy – Redshirt sophomore



A career .305/.381/.403 hitter over 243 collegiate at-bats, Kennedy was heating up at the plate as the 2020 season abruptly ended after a slow start included an unusual number of strikeouts. Although his swing looks a bit unorthodox, Kennedy puts the ball in play hard at a high rate and has the hand quickness and strength to get to any pitch. In his career, he’s walked 30 times and struck out 35 times.



For Kennedy, the next step at the plate is to tap into his strength more by increasing his line drive and fly ball rate. With 80 speed from the left side, Kennedy is always a threat to beat out anything on the ground. But he’s capable of adding more homers to the box score compared to the career mark of three.



Defensively, Kennedy showed some improvement last season, but his plus-plus speed doesn’t play as well in the outfield as it should because of his jumps, routes, and reads. That should improve with more reps but how much? If he can consistently be average and perhaps above-average, it would strengthen UT’s outfield defense noticeably because of how much ground the group can cover.



What might be overlooked about Kennedy’s 2020 season: he was a perfect 8-of-8 in stolen base attempts. That’s a pace of, basically, 25 steals with a perfect success rate.



CENTER FIELD

Mike Antico – Redshirt senior



When Duke Ellis surprised many by signing with the White Sox as an undrafted free agent, it seemed Texas would be forced to slide Douglas Hodo III into a starting spot. Hodo could probably hold his own, but he isn’t the known commodity Ellis would have been as an experienced, consistent player both offensively and defensively.



Thanks to the shortened draft, Mike Antico, who had numerous opportunities to take the avenue Ellis did, was looking for a new home to increase his competition and chance to win a championship. Texas was the perfect place. The Longhorns hit the jackpot in the transfer portal and replaced Ellis with an equally experienced but more talented player.



Antico arrived at Austin with a career .332/.451/.519 slash line and backed up the numbers by being arguably the team’s best hitter and position player in the fall offseason. Listed at 5-10, 200 pounds, Antico has plus-plus speed but some strength as well. He holds the back squat record for St. John’s baseball program and can drive the ball out of the yard on occasion. From the right side, Antico, like Kennedy, can beat out anything he puts on the ground and his career stolen base mark of 44-of-50 is excellent.



Defensively, expect Antico to provide similar value to Ellis. While Antico probably won’t look as smooth as Ellis in center field, he should get the job done at a similar rate thanks to his speed and experience. Selected as the Big 12 Preseason Newcomer of the Year, Antico is capable of being a key team leader and all-conference player in 2021.



RIGHT FIELD

Austin Todd – Redshirt senior



Finally, after some injury-plagued seasons, Todd was poised for a fantastic senior year. With improved physicality and overflowing confidence, Todd began 2020 hitting .375/.430/.500 and you could probably count the bad at-bats on one hand. He was locked in and looked like a first-team All-Big 12 player finally tapping into his impressive tools. Then, the season stopped.



Fortunately for Texas, Todd returned. And fortunately for him, he had the option to again chase what was taken away in 2020. By now, we know what Todd is capable of offensively and defensively. The only question is health. And there’s no reason to believe he won’t have an excellent 2021 as one of the team’s unquestioned leaders.



FOURTH OUTFIELDER

Douglas Hodo III – Redshirt freshman



Hodo started 12 games and appeared in 16 of UT’s 17 last season. With a very patient approach, Hodo worked 12 walks, which led to a .370 on-base percentage despite a .147 batting average. The adjustment to college baseball was rude to the very talented Longhorn legacy, which led to a 39.13 strikeout percentage. It would be a surprise if Hodo strikes out as much as he did last season, but it’ll still probably be at least somewhat of an issue.



That said, he’s a good athlete with a developing power-speed combo in the batter’s box and the glove to play at any outfield spot. He’s more than talented enough to start, and should be a key piece to the 2022 puzzle. Considering teams’ depth will be tested more this season than any other, Hodo will undoubtedly receive some starts and will likely be in the mix at designated hitter in addition to being a valuable late-inning bench option.



DISCUSS TEXAS BASEBALL INSIDE THE 40 ACRES (PREMIUM SUBSCRIBERS)