News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-01 18:07:12 -0600') }} football Edit

Princely Umanmielen continues to weigh options, has one January OV set

Princely Umanmielen has one official visit set for January.
Princely Umanmielen has one official visit set for January. (Sam Spiegelman)
Jason Suchomel • Orangebloods
Senior Editor
@OB_JasonS

The die-hard Texas Longhorn football fans always have one eye on recruiting, and in the minutes following UT’s dominating win over Utah in the Alamo Bowl, the burnt orange fan base was immediately ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}