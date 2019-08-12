It was an unexpectedly exciting Monday for Texas Longhorn fans, with defensive end Princely Umanmielen announcing on Twitter that he has given Texas a verbal commitment. The pledge from Umanmielen continues an amazing recruiting run for the Longhorns that has seen Texas pick up commitment after commitment over the last six weeks. Umanmielen gives Texas 15 commitments overall, with 10 of those coming in the months of June, July and the early part of August.

In landing Umanmielen, Texas wins what was a hotly-contested recruiting battle over Texas A&M and Oklahoma. Early in the process, it was the Longhorns who were creating the most buzz. Texas A&M surged into the lead earlier this spring, only to have the three-team race even out this summer and then see the Longhorns surge towards the finish line. Umanmielen said he made the decision to commit to Texas on Sunday and made the call to the UT coaches on Monday. “Texas always been a school since they offered, I’ve been there so many times. I’ve kind of always felt I was meant to go there,” Umanmielen said. “I’ll go to A&M and I’ll love the defense, love the players. But when I’m there, it doesn’t feel like that’s where I’m supposed to be. Coach (Oscar) Giles and I have a great relationship. And I talked to Peter (Mpagi), and he told me if do everything well and be perfect, I can have all-American stats at Texas and first-round draft pick stats.”

"Texas was just the school that was in my heart." — Princely Umanmielen