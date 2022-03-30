Priority LB target S'Maje Burrell likes what he sees on recent UT visit

“I would say the highlight for me was being in the team meeting, seeing how comfortable the linebackers were with coach (Jeff) Choate,” Burrell said. “I liked seeing the players step up when needed, so player accountability too.”

Last weekend, Burrell made his way to Austin for an unofficial visit, and the Texas coaches got their chance to put their best foot forward for the highly sought-after defender.

North Crowley linebacker S’Maje Burrell has been a priority target for the Texas staff ever since the Longhorns coaches offered him last fall. Since that time, Burrell has seen his stock explode and he now holds offers from many of the top programs in college football.

Choate and Burrell have struck up a strong relationship and Burrell said he likes what he’s seen of the Texas linebackers coach, both on and off the field.

“I just like the way he approaches life and football,” Burrell said. “It’s really interesting. He takes you in, will try to teach you everything he knows in life and about being a man.”

On Saturday’s visit to Texas, Burrell not only got to sit in on the linebacker meetings, he also got a chance to watch the Longhorns go through a spring practice. He feels he could fit in well with what Texas likes to do should he wind up playing for the Longhorns.

“Got to see some of the defense, the things they were practicing and what they were going to target,” Burrell said. “I could see myself doing a lot for the defense, just with being able to play downhill, but also sideline to sideline. How versatile I am, I think I could do different things.”

Up next, Burrell will be heading to Ohio State to get a look at the Buckeyes this coming weekend. Along with Texas and Ohio State, he listed Texas Tech, Baylor, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Utah and Florida as the schools highest on his list. Following his Ohio State visit, Burrell said he feels he could be close to making a final decision.