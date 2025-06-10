Punter Mikey Bukauskas commits to Texas

When Texas offered punter Mikey Bukauskas back on May 12, the Prosper product had a pretty good idea that he’d eventually wind up being a Texas Longhorn. On Tuesday, Bukauskas made it official, announcing he has given the Longhorns a verbal commitment.

Bukauskas, who took his Texas official visit last weekend, becomes the fifth Longhorn pledge to come out of that big visit weekend. He chose Texas over interest from programs like Clemson, Arkansas and Missouri.

“Being from Texas, I think that was one of the best phone calls anyone could ever get,” Bukauskas said of getting the Texas offer. “As far as being a Texas native, a football player aspiring to play at the next level, to get that from the University of Texas is special.”