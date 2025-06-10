Punter Mikey Bukauskas commits to Texas

When Texas offered punter Mikey Bukauskas back on May 12, the Prosper product had a pretty good idea that he’d eventually wind up being a Texas Longhorn. On Tuesday, Bukauskas made it official, announcing he has given the Longhorns a verbal commitment.
Bukauskas, who took his Texas official visit last weekend, becomes the fifth Longhorn pledge to come out of that big visit weekend. He chose Texas over interest from programs like Clemson, Arkansas and Missouri.
“Being from Texas, I think that was one of the best phone calls anyone could ever get,” Bukauskas said of getting the Texas offer. “As far as being a Texas native, a football player aspiring to play at the next level, to get that from the University of Texas is special.”
The Longhorns and assistant coach Jeff Banks have aggressively recruited the special teams positions in the 2026 cycle. Along with Bukauskas, Texas has commitments from deep snapper Trott O’Neal and kicker Jake Collett.
Last week, prior to his Texas visit, Clemson officially entered the race and Bukauskas indicated he might want to give the Tigers a visit before making any final decisions. His official visit to Texas changed that, and Bukauskas now becomes the Longhorns’ 13th commitment in the 2026 recruiting class.
The 6-3, 205-pound Bukauskas hopes to come in and compete for immediate playing time in Austin.
“That’s the game plan. I would love to make an impact as early as possible,” Bukauskas said. “I believe I have the talent and ability of being that guy as a freshman.”