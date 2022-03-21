Purdue ends Texas' season, 81-71, behind Williams and Ivey
Despite giving every ounce of effort they had, Texas came up short in their matchup against Purdue tonight, losing 81-71 to the third-seeded Boilermakers. Trevion Williams, a 6'10 power forward/cen...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news