Quarterback Kelden Ryan is still young as a member of the 2025 recruiting class, but that doesn’t mean college coaches haven’t taken notice of his talents. The Keller Central standout already holds double-digit offers, and a number of other programs are keeping an eye on his progress. One program that has an interest is the Texas Longhorns, and Ryan was in Austin last weekend to watch Texas take on West Virginia.

“It was great getting to see the atmosphere of Texas game day. That was really cool,” Ryan said.

Ryan camped at Texas over the summer and he also attended a game in Baton Rouge this fall when LSU hosted Mississippi State. Texas has yet to offer, but Ryan and UT quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee have struck up a connection.

“The key thing right now is to continue to build a great relationship,” Ryan said. “I’ve been talking to coach Milwee and we’re just going to keep talking and building that relationship.”