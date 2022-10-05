QB Kelden Ryan enjoys UT game visit, building a bond with AJ Milwee
Quarterback Kelden Ryan is still young as a member of the 2025 recruiting class, but that doesn’t mean college coaches haven’t taken notice of his talents. The Keller Central standout already holds double-digit offers, and a number of other programs are keeping an eye on his progress. One program that has an interest is the Texas Longhorns, and Ryan was in Austin last weekend to watch Texas take on West Virginia.
“It was great getting to see the atmosphere of Texas game day. That was really cool,” Ryan said.
Ryan camped at Texas over the summer and he also attended a game in Baton Rouge this fall when LSU hosted Mississippi State. Texas has yet to offer, but Ryan and UT quarterbacks coach A.J. Milwee have struck up a connection.
“The key thing right now is to continue to build a great relationship,” Ryan said. “I’ve been talking to coach Milwee and we’re just going to keep talking and building that relationship.”
Much of Ryan and Milwee’s communication focuses on things outside of football, and that’s something Ryan appreciates.
“Coach Milwee is a great person. He’s very nice. I just love the fact that he feels that the relationship piece is important. That’s very important to me when I sign with a school someday,” Ryan said.
Up next, Ryan will take in a Baylor home game in a couple weeks. The Bears have already offered, as have programs like Arkansas, Cal, Colorado, Oklahoma State, Pittsburgh, SMU, Texas Tech and Virginia Tech, among others. As for Texas, it’s very early for Ryan, but he said he likes what he’s seen from the UT program.
“They’re doing a really good job recruiting right now,” Ryan said. “Their offense looks good, the scheme they run is nice. It’s easy for any quarterback to fit in there and do well.”
The 6-2, 193-pound Ryan has the physical tools that have caught the attention of college coaches, but he feels his mental grasp of the game at a young age is an element that sets him apart from a lot of quarterbacks.
“I feel like I’m a very accurate passer. I think I process the game at a high level and can also make plays with my legs,” Ryan said. “I feel like I can still improve on my knowledge, process the game at an even quicker rate.”