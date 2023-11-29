“It was a really fun one. I was elected as a captain again, so that was huge for me,” Owens said in reflecting on his senior season. “I feel like I stepped up this year, me and the other three captains, stayed at practice, took practice as seriously as it should be taken. I feel like that’s what helped us this whole season. We had a really productive season, broke our second-round curse. I’m really happy with the season. It sucks we had to go out like that, but all in all, it was a really good season.”

Texas quarterback commitment Trey Owens and his Cy-Fair teammates ran into a North Shore buzz saw last week, ending the Bobcats’ season in the third round of the Class 6A playoffs. The tough loss doesn’t dampen what was an impressive season for Owens, who was recently named Offensive MVP of his district.

Was it ever. On the year, Owens threw for 3,333 yards and 43 touchdowns against just 4 interceptions in leading Cy-Fair to an 11-2 record. Included in those victories was an upset victory over powerhouse Katy in the second round of the playoffs.

“It was awesome. It was huge,” Owens said of that win. “We felt like we had a really good game plan and executed it really well in the second half. … It was a lot of fun. It was the loudest high school game I’ve ever played in. That was probably my favorite game I’ve ever played in.

“Our biggest thing, one thing we kind of get knocked on is our strength of schedule. People say we don’t play great teams in the regular season. To go out and throw for 300 yards against Katy, have two great receivers, only allow one sack, that showed what we could do. North Shore was the toughest task you could ask for. But we had a really good season, minimized our turnovers.”

Up next, Owens will turn his attention towards signing with Texas in December and then enrolling in Austin in January. He’s been committed to the Longhorns since January of this year and is ready to take the next step in his academic and athletic career.

“It’s exciting. Obviously it’s my dream to go play college football,” Owens said. “Now that it’s here, I’m going to prepare for it. I’m playing in the Army All-American Bowl on December 18. Then I’ll just mentally and physically get prepared for what’s coming up in January. It sucks we lost, but me and a couple of other guys on our team have things to look forward to.”

Owens is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com.