The Texas Longhorns have been stacking up recruitments in the 2020 class of late, but if there’s one position where things have been a bit slow in this cycle, it’s been at wide receiver. Texas has picked up plenty of skill position talent in the class, but had yet to pick up a true wide receiver commitment. That changed in a big way moments ago.

Temple’s Quentin Johnston, one of the most electric pass catchers in the entire country, announced his commitment to Texas, giving the Longhorns yet another key pledge in a 2020 class that has stockpiled talent in recent weeks. A Rivals100 member, Johnston has a rare combination of size, speed and athleticism that make him one of the nation’s top receiver prospects.



“Quentin Johnston is a wide receiver you’d draw up in a lab. He’s long, fast and quick with fantastic hands and can make plays vertically, in the red zone and simply move the chains as a possession receiver,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “In a lot of ways, the 6-foot-5, 190-pounder reminds me a lot of Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans for his ability to stretch the field and consistently churn out big play after big play.”



Johnston held about 20 scholarship offers at the time of his commitment, but it’s hard to pin down exactly what schools are after the talented playmaker. Johnston is a bit of a throwback in that he doesn’t really do social media, doesn’t promote his offers as he comes in and generally likes to stay out of the spotlight. He’s engaging when giving an in-person interview, but would prefer to let his work on the football field (or basketball court, or track) do the talking.



“I’m not 100-percent sure what it is. As my dad would say, I have an old soul,” Johnston said. “I guess that’s what it is.