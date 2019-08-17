Texas picks up commitment from Rivals100 WR Quentin Johnston
The Texas Longhorns have been stacking up recruitments in the 2020 class of late, but if there’s one position where things have been a bit slow in this cycle, it’s been at wide receiver. Texas has picked up plenty of skill position talent in the class, but had yet to pick up a true wide receiver commitment. That changed in a big way moments ago.
Temple’s Quentin Johnston, one of the most electric pass catchers in the entire country, announced his commitment to Texas, giving the Longhorns yet another key pledge in a 2020 class that has stockpiled talent in recent weeks. A Rivals100 member, Johnston has a rare combination of size, speed and athleticism that make him one of the nation’s top receiver prospects.
“Quentin Johnston is a wide receiver you’d draw up in a lab. He’s long, fast and quick with fantastic hands and can make plays vertically, in the red zone and simply move the chains as a possession receiver,” said Rivals.com recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman. “In a lot of ways, the 6-foot-5, 190-pounder reminds me a lot of Tampa Bay Bucs wide receiver Mike Evans for his ability to stretch the field and consistently churn out big play after big play.”
Johnston held about 20 scholarship offers at the time of his commitment, but it’s hard to pin down exactly what schools are after the talented playmaker. Johnston is a bit of a throwback in that he doesn’t really do social media, doesn’t promote his offers as he comes in and generally likes to stay out of the spotlight. He’s engaging when giving an in-person interview, but would prefer to let his work on the football field (or basketball court, or track) do the talking.
“I’m not 100-percent sure what it is. As my dad would say, I have an old soul,” Johnston said. “I guess that’s what it is.
A long, athletic receiver with deep playmaking ability, Johnston has legitimate track speed and can also give defensive backs fits with his size and leaping ability (he’s cleared 6-10 in the high jump. According to Spiegelman, Johnston has all the tools necessary to be a very successful college receiver, and he’s only scratching the surface of his potential.
“Johnston can certainly take the top off any defense, but he finds other ways to slice and dice them up as well. He has strong hands and catches the ball away from his body and consistently wins on contested balls,” Spiegelman said. “He also has a knack for turning short grabs and turning them into big gains with big splashes of YAC. Johnston takes long track strides and easily creates separation from opposing defensive backs, and he’ll continue to improve as he learns a full route tree and improves his route-running. It’s hard to find a better wide receiver in Texas to mold.”
Johnston has been a regular visitor to the Forty Acres, including attending UT’s Heat Wave pool party in late June and the Longhorns Stars at Night camp in late July. On his most recent visit, Johnston listed a top four of Texas, TCU, Baylor and Oklahoma. Most believed his final decision would come down to either Texas or TCU, and Johnston had been pretty open about his strong feelings about Texas, including the fact that it’s close to his hometown.
“When I come back here (to UT), it’s just the same thing … it’s just like a good home feel, just electrifying,” Johnston said after his most recent UT visit. “Not only that, it’s close to my home. I only live not even an hour out, so it’s very convenient, not only for me but for my family too so that’s a good feel for a college.”
Johnston becomes the 16th commitment for Texas in the 2020 class and is UT’s third Rivals100 commitment, joining five-star running back Bijan Robinson and four-star defensive lineman Vernon Broughton.