Orangebloods - Quinn Ewers decommits - measuring the overall impact

The Longhorns received some tough recruiting news on Wednesday night when five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers announced that he was decommitting from Texas to explore other options.

How big of a hit is this news and is there any way Texas can recover?

We analyze how big of a loss it is for Texas, and how much it could impact the Longhorns' efforts to recruit other top prospects in the 2022 class.

