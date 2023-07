Quinn Ewers took the stage at the Big 12 Media Days Wednesday to face the media. The Texas quarterback looked uncomfortable as he was surrounded by media members.

This is just the latest step in Ewers’ maturation into a starting quarterback at a big time college football program. That maturation process included him stepping up into being a more vocal leader of the team.

“It’s just what’s expected of the quarterback at the end of the day,” said Ewers. “I don’t really have a choice whether I like it or not.”