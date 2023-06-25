“The visit was good,” Calhoun said. “I spent a lot of time with the players and coaches so it was really good.”

The Texas Longhorns hosted a large number of official visitors this weekend, including elite offensive lineman Daniel Calhoun . The Marietta (GA) Walton product had taken two previous unofficial visits to see the UT program, but spending 48 hours in Austin gave him a chance to really connect with members of the Texas team.

Calhoun’s player host was Texas offensive lineman Kelvin Banks. Banks, a freshman all-American for the Longhorns last year. The message from Banks and from Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood was that Flood has a history of developing players and he could do the same for Calhoun.

“Just really how they develop guys and coach Flood, he’s been at multiple places and sends guys to the league,” Calhoun said.

The 6-6, 330-pound Calhoun said he has a good relationship with Flood and the two speak every week. Flood’s track record at previous stops certainly has Calhoun’s attention.

“He’s developed a ton of players, so he was preaching about that,” Calhoun said.

A Rivals100 member, Calhoun said his plan is to commit sometime in July. Georgia, Alabama and Tennessee are the other programs that are squarely in the mix. Calhoun said he doesn’t have a clear leader, but said the Longhorns are definitely “up there” on his list.

“It’s really nice,” Calhoun said of UT. “The campus is really nice, the city is right next to each other so that’s really nice.”

Calhoun is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in at No. 72 on the Rivals100.