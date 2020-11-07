Orangebloods - Random thoughts: Texas gets the win, but didn't inspire a lot of confidence

--- Well, I thought coming into this game that Texas would find a way to win a bit of an ugly contest, and that’s exactly what we got. It was lower scoring than I thought it would be and once again, it’s not going to be one that’s going to go down in the history books as a stellar Texas performance, but the bottom line is the Longhorns did just enough to win yet again, making it three wins in a row.

--- This still looks nothing like a team that should be in consideration for a conference championship, but that’s where we’re at with the Big 12 this year. Average is good enough to get it done on most weeks, or at least keep you in the ball game, and if Texas can avoid shooting itself in the foot over the next few games, I like the Longhorns chances to make it to the conference championship game.

--- A positive from this game … Texas didn’t make a bunch of bad mistakes that could have cost the Longhorns the game. Yes, there were a couple roughing the passer penalties, but Texas committed a total of only 4 penalties on the day and didn’t turn the ball over once.

