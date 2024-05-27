Running back James Simon knows where he wants to go to college, and later this week the Shreveport Calvary Baptist Academy product will tell the world. Simon, a four-star prospect is officially down to five schools, with Texas A&M, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama and Texas still standing.

Simon has had an idea of where he would wind up since earlier this spring. He’s taken numerous unofficial visits to help gain some clarity and he’ll officially announce his intentions on Wednesday at 12:30. He broke down what has his final five schools in the mix for Orangebloods.com …

Texas A&M – “The strong effort, the push for me as well as the opportunities that they could provide for me as a player.”

LSU – “Definitely the family feeling, the home feeling. And being able to stay close to home.”

Notre Dame – “It’s definitely a different environment, but one that shows great opportunity, especially for the future as well as football.”

Alabama – “The history, and the mentality that they have toward their players.”

Texas – “The relationship built and the opportunities that they can have for me on and off the field.”