RB James Simon is ready to announce his decision on Wednesday
Running back James Simon knows where he wants to go to college, and later this week the Shreveport Calvary Baptist Academy product will tell the world. Simon, a four-star prospect is officially down to five schools, with Texas A&M, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama and Texas still standing.
Simon has had an idea of where he would wind up since earlier this spring. He’s taken numerous unofficial visits to help gain some clarity and he’ll officially announce his intentions on Wednesday at 12:30. He broke down what has his final five schools in the mix for Orangebloods.com …
Texas A&M – “The strong effort, the push for me as well as the opportunities that they could provide for me as a player.”
LSU – “Definitely the family feeling, the home feeling. And being able to stay close to home.”
Notre Dame – “It’s definitely a different environment, but one that shows great opportunity, especially for the future as well as football.”
Alabama – “The history, and the mentality that they have toward their players.”
Texas – “The relationship built and the opportunities that they can have for me on and off the field.”
Over the course of his recruitment, Simon has taken numerous unofficial visits to all five of his finalists. He’s seen some of the schools a half dozen times and was most recently at Texas for the Longhorns’ spring game in late April. He’s ready to have his decision behind him.
“It will be a huge relief for sure,” Simon said. “It will let me just lay back and get to really focusing on trying to win another championship.”
Currently, Simon has one official visit set, a date with Texas for late June. He said depending on what he announces on Wednesday, he may change that trip. He plans to visit only the school he commits to.
As for his decision, Simon said the visits have played a large part in things, as have his conversations with those close to him.
“It’s definitely been talking to my family for a very long time, but they also wanted it to be my decision,” Simon said. “They just wanted to go off of what I said. But I’ve definitely been talking to my family, as well as just going everywhere and visiting everywhere. The more I went, the more I saw and I got more comfortable.”
Simon is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com. He’s the No. 7-ranked player in Louisiana.