RB Javin Simpkins eyeing a Texas visit, possibly in March

“I’m planning to either get up there in March or April, or June for an official visit. It’ll be one of those,” Simpkins said. “I haven’t posted it (on social media) because I don’t have it set yet. I’m trying to see if I can get up there in March.”

Simpkins, who recently had a strong showing at an Under Armour camp in Miami, has one official visit set up so far, a June trip to Louisville. Texas will get a visit as well, Simpkins said, but he’s still working out the details on that trip.

Choice, while at Georgia Tech, made Simpkins a priority target and was actually able to get a commitment from the Miami Norland standout. Once Choice left Georgia Tech, Simpkins quickly re-opened his recruitment but the two parties have stayed in regular contact ever since Choice set up shop in Austin.

Javin Simpkins is a player with whom new Texas running backs coach Tashard Choice is very familiar.

The 5-9,175-pound Simpkins talks to Choice regularly and the conversations between the two are about much more than just football.

“We talk either once or twice a week,” Simpkins said. “He checks in on my life, sees how I’m doing in school. That’s what I like about him. It’s not just talking as a recruit.”

Simpkins was committed to Georgia Tech for the better part of 10 months before putting himself back on the market when Choice left to briefly go to USC before then landing in Austin. The bond those two have built is the biggest reason the Longhorns are in contention for Simpkins’ commitment.

“We have a surreal bond. I really appreciate that he doesn’t just treat me as a football player. He treats me as a family,” Simpkins said. “I really like the fact that he’s like that. He has a great personality, an exciting personality.”

Simpkins is keeping things pretty open among his 20-plus scholarship offers and isn’t shutting any school out, but he does admit that he has a few programs that have caught his early attention.

“I haven’t made a top five yet, but schools standing out would be Louisville, Arkansas, Texas and UCF,” Simpkins said.

The plan for Simpkins is to take three official visits in the summer and save two for the fall. Having made one commitment already, the talented runner said he’s going to take things slowly this time around and won’t make a decision until he’s exhausted all five of his official visits.

“A commitment is not going to be in the summer. I’m going to make a commitment after I take all my officials. I’ll see my top five places, really evaluate them and then make a decision after that,” Simpkins said.