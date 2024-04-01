“I definitely say it’s the love that they continuously show, the consistency of it,” Osborne said when asked what makes him want to keep returning to UT. “Just how they function, how Texas football is, what it’s about. I really enjoy it. I learned some things about the campus, learned some of the plays.”

Osborne has visited Texas prior to Friday’s trip and always has glowing things to say about his experiences in Austin. This trip was no different.

“Everything went well down in Austin,” he said. “I learned a few new things. It was very fun for me.”

Running back Javian Osborne got a surprise invitation from the Texas coaching staff to attend practice on Friday, and Osborne didn’t pass up the opportunity to watch the Longhorns in action. The standout out of Forney made his way to Austin on Thursday morning and then hit the UT campus early Friday morning to sit in on running back positional meetings before heading over to the practice fields to watch the Longhorns work out. It was a great experience overall, Osborne said.

Osborne arrived on campus at 7:30 a.m. so he could sit in the pre-practice running backs positional meeting. That experience, getting to see Tashard Choice in action, was one of the highlights of the day.

“It was cool just learning some things that they do on Saturday, how they have Bevo walk down the street, walk the players down, that’s pretty unique, pretty amazing to watch. It was awesome to learn those different things. Then just sitting in the running backs room, coach Choice was cracking jokes, learning the plays was just awesome,” Osborne said.

When things moved over to the practice field, Osborne kept a close eye on the Texas backs and he said a couple of players really stood out.

“CJ Baxter, his size - I did not know he was that tall. Seeing him in person, he’s as big as those receivers but he was definitely hitting the holes, running hard,” Osborne said. “Another one that caught my eye was (Tre) Wisner. He looked really good. He’s really nice. It was really good to see those guys excel.”

A Rivals250 member in the 2026 recruiting cycle, Osborne will hit A&M for a visit next weekend. He’s hoping to get out to Louisville in mid-April but those plans are not yet finalized. Osborne is currently holding about 25 scholarship offers and while he’s keeping an open mind, he does have a handful of schools that have his attention.

“Really, as we move forward and closer to the recruiting process, I’ll narrow my list. But there are definitely some schools out there, schools that interest me a lot,” Osborne said. “Texas definitely, OU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Tennessee and Wisconsin. Those are a few schools I really see myself at.”

Osborne is ranked as a four-star prospect by Rivals.com and checks in at No. 143 on the Rivals250.