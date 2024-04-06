Shortly after the Texas Longhorns offered then-SMU commitment Rickey Stewart, the Tyler Chapel Hill product backed off of his SMU pledge. That seemed like a positive sign for the Longhorns’ chances with the talented running back, and on Sunday afternoon, Stewart put an end to the speculation by giving Texas a commitment.

A Rival250 member, Stewart had been committed to SMU since June of 2023. In January, he visited Texas for a junior day and picked up an offer on that visit. Eleven days later, he removed himself from the SMU commitment list.

Stewart has been incredibly productive for Chapel Hill, including rushing for 2,855 yards and 40 touchdowns last year while averaging 10.5 yards per carry. Over the last two years, Stewart has rushed for an incredible 5,117 yards and 58 scores. He’s added 27 receptions for 370 yards and six touchdowns.

After picking up his offer from Texas in January, Stewart cited his relationship with Tashard Choice and UT’s family atmosphere as factors that impressed him about the Longhorn program. A little more than two months later, those elements were enough to push Stewart over the top and land his Texas commitment.

A four-star prospect, the 5-11, 180-pound Stewart checks in at No. 189 on the Rivals250.