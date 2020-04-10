Linebacker Jaydon Williams has seen his stock blow up of late, and he’s now holding more than 20 scholarship offers. Earlier this week, the South Oak Cliff standout picked up a big one when the Texas Longhorns officially entered the race.

For Williams, the UT offer was one on which he’d been waiting.



“I’ve been talking to Texas for a week now. They were just telling me, be patient. That’s my dream school,” Williams said. “If I got an offer from Texas, I didn’t know how I was going to feel.”



And what was Williams’ reaction upon receiving the news?



“I ran out of the room yelling ‘Texas offered me!’ That was a big moment. That was good to get that offer,” Williams said. “I still appreciate everything from everybody though. I’m not committing or anything like that.”