Recent LB offer Jaydon Williams: "Texas, that’s my dream school"
Linebacker Jaydon Williams has seen his stock blow up of late, and he’s now holding more than 20 scholarship offers. Earlier this week, the South Oak Cliff standout picked up a big one when the Texas Longhorns officially entered the race.
For Williams, the UT offer was one on which he’d been waiting.
“I’ve been talking to Texas for a week now. They were just telling me, be patient. That’s my dream school,” Williams said. “If I got an offer from Texas, I didn’t know how I was going to feel.”
And what was Williams’ reaction upon receiving the news?
“I ran out of the room yelling ‘Texas offered me!’ That was a big moment. That was good to get that offer,” Williams said. “I still appreciate everything from everybody though. I’m not committing or anything like that.”
A 6-2, 194-pound speedster off the edge, Jones is cat-quick off the snap, evades blockers with ease and has a knack for getting into the backfield in the blink of an eye. A former wide receiver, Williams has clocked in the 4.4 range and lists his quickness as his biggest strength.
“I come off the ball fast, but I need to be fast every play. I come off the edge, but sometimes miss the tackle because of angles,” Williams said. “It’s just fundamentals that I’m working on. My speed is my strength, and just be able to dodge defenders. When people try to block me, I can get around them.”
With in-person recruiting currently shut down to the coronavirus pandemic, Williams is unsure of a timeline on when he’ll take some visits. He’s formulating a list of which schools he hopes to see and is looking to narrow his focus to about seven schools in the near future.
Texas, Arizona State and UConn are among the schools that have grabbed his early attention. Williams wants to take his time with the process, but he doesn’t mind admitting that the Longhorns are in a good position.
“I’ve been a Longhorn fans since I was very little. I have Longhorn socks, a Longhorn hoodie, Longhorn hat. When it gets cold, I get Longhorn down,” Williams said. “Texas is like my favorite. Texas, that’s my dream school. I don’t want to say they’re number one, but I’ve dreamed about this.”