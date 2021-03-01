Orangebloods - Recent OL offer Malik Agbo has a strong interest in Texas

“It means a lot. The relationship me and coach Sark have and coach Flood and coach (Jeff) Banks and literally almost all of the Alabama staff that's over at Texas, I've been really interested in those guys,” Agbo said. “Now that I have the opportunity to go play for those guys, it's awesome.”

Texas joins a group of more than 20 other schools that have extended Agbo a scholarship. He has a lot of options to sort through, but the UT offer has definitely caught his attention.

“Me and coach Sark communicated beforehand. He ended up calling me. I picked up the phone and we talked some good football, talked about the stuff from Bama translating over to Texas in the new start and all that stuff. Then they offered and the rest is history,” Agbo said.

New Texas offensive line coach Kyle Flood has some top in-state targets that he’s prioritizing, but he’s also shown that he’s not afraid to look nationally for elite talent. Several offers have been extended to top national talents from around the country, including one to Federal Way (WA) Todd Beamer standout Malik Agbo .

The 6-6, 320-pound Agbo has a variety of factors that is keeping Texas in the mix in his recruitment.

“Texas is like one of a kind, man. I'm really considering those guys,” Agbo said. “Those guys are always good, the fan base, the atmosphere, the academics – you can get a good degree in three years and then you're in the NFL.”

With offers from many of college football’s power programs, Agbo is taking things slowly and not ruling out any options. He does have a few schools that are standing out, but said he doesn’t want to cut out any potential suitors until he has a chance to do sufficient research, and possibly take some visits.

“As of right now, it's nobody. I'm kind of keeping everybody in the mix, but some schools that do stand out are Texas, LSU, Miami is a new one, Oklahoma's a new one, Penn State has been recently hitting me up after they offered,” Agbo said. “I have a wide variety of schools that I'm interested in but I'm kind of keeping my options open for right now.

“Hopefully I can get a couple visits in. If I have to do those virtually, so be it. But a couple visits will be good and then have an opportunity to see the school stuff. I think that's when I'll make my decision, after all that (dead period) stuff is over with.”

So far, Agbo has taken virtual visits to Oklahoma and Oregon State. Expect more to follow. With programs from coast to coast showing interest, Agbo said he’s looking for a program and university that can better him as a football player, but areas like academics and character development will also be key in his eventual decision.

“Really it’s just whatever school is going to put me at the best of my potential to play at the next level and be the best person I can be on and off the field,” he said.

Agbo is ranked as a four-star prospect and checks in at No. 193 on the Rivals250. He and his high school teammates begin practicing for their recently approved spring football season today, with their first game of the abbreviated season set for March 13.