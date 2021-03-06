Orangebloods - Recent talks with UT have Jaylon Guilbeau feeling good about his commit

Defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau is the longest-standing commitment for the Texas Longhorns in the 2022 class, having given Texas a pledge back in September of last year. When the UT program went through a coaching turnover in early January, there was a time when Guilbeau had second thoughts about his decision. Roughly two months later, he’s back on solid ground with his commitment after getting to know new head coach Steve Sarkisian and assistant coach Terry Joseph.

Recently, Guilbeau and Joseph connected virtually to actually go over Texas’ new defensive schemes, and the Port Arthur Memorial standout said he’s ready to get to Austin, hopefully in January of 2022.

“Me and coach Joseph had a Zoom meeting, going over what's going on at UT, going over coverages and things like that because I'm trying to get an early enrollment in January,” Guilbeau said. “So I'm going to take a couple summer classes and after I take those classes, God willing, I’m going to go up there in January and grind.

“We’re already talking defensive schemes and stuff. He told me a couple of things. They’re telling me what I need to get better on, what my weaknesses are and what my strengths are.”

The 6-0, 175-pound Guilbeau likes what he’s heard from Joseph in terms of what types of defense Texas will run. Though he’s highly-ranked as a Rivals250 member, Guilbeau said he was given some pointers from Joseph and he knows there are elements of his game that he can continue to improve.

“You have to stay patient at DB. DB is all about patience. When you’re being patient at the line of scrimmage, you’re going off the receiver,” Guilbeau said. “Other than that, everything else is good. Work on tackling better, try to get faster. There’s always something you can improve.

“Their scheme is good because they run everything that I like. So I’m really loving it up there right now. They run cover 1, cover 3, they run man-to-man. They run the whole scheme. They might get a corner blitz in. You have to have some fun sometimes.”

A four-star prospect, Guilbeau still has some schools besides Texas that are staying in touch. TCU, Michigan and Texas A&M are among the schools that continue to recruit him. Guilbeau said he’s not cutting off communication, but he is completely solid with his commitment.

“I just keep everything open until I sign. God doesn’t know what's planned in the future but I'm 100 percent committed to Texas. I’m not burning any bridges with anybody,” Guilbeau said. “But I feel better now. Talking to coach Sark and coach Joseph, I feel way better about it.”

Guilbeau ranks No. 212 on the Rivals250.