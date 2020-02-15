Before the dead period kicked in earlier this month, the Texas Longhorns played host to a number of in-state recruits. One of those visitors was safety Isaiah Nwokobia, and that trip resulted in an offer for the Dallas Skyline product.

“I really enjoyed myself. It was a great visit,” Nwokobia said. “It was my first time being at the university. That meant a lot for coach (Tom) Herman to call me into the office, telling me the news (of the offer) himself. Coach (Chris) Ash, me and him really connected with it being the first time meeting him. They showed me a lot of love, got to sit down and talk about the program. I feel like me and the coaches are off to a great start.”



Along with Texas, Nwokobia has taken visits to places like Texas Tech, Oklahoma State, SMU, Colorado and some others. He’s holding more than 20 offers and is keeping an open mind at this point, although that could change in the near future.



“I’m getting to the point I’m about ready to narrow it down pretty soon,” Nwokobia said. “I know after this spring, I’ll take a few official visits. Once you see me take officials, then I’ll make a decision soon after that.”



Every school that has offered is in contention for the 6-0, 176-pound Nwokobia. He’s still unsure which schools will make the cut when he narrows his focus, but the Longhorns will likely survive.



“I’m pretty sure. That’s a big chance,” he said of UT’s odds of remaining on his list. “I’m looking forward to getting back on campus during the spring, watch guys move around, watch coach Ash coach those guys. I‘m sure I’ll be down there for an official too.”



What has Texas in contention?



“Basically, it’s Texas. It’s a school I grew up watching. It’s my state,” Nwokobia said. “It’s a great program, great history. They put safeties in the league. We have DB coach (at Skyline) named Christian Scott. He went to Texas. He played a little in the league, that’s always a factor.



“(Scott) is just telling me how great it is up there. He tells me about some of his time there, how they molded him into a great player.”



Texas is also recruiting Nwokobia’s Skyline teammate, receiver Quay Davis. The two don’t have firm plans to play together in college, but Nwokobia said it’s something the duo will definitely consider.



“I plan on talking to him about that soon. Quay has been working out and all that stuff, but I plan on getting with him about that soon, exploring some options,” Nwokobia said.

