The 6-4, 262-pound Burris wants to begin taking his official visits in the spring and make a decision during the summer or early in his 2020 season. As of right now, Texas and Texas A&M are the only two schools he knows he wants to visit.

“You could say that,” Burris said. “I’m starting to plan my officials and I’m going to put Texas on the list.”

Where he’ll eventually land is still up for grabs, but the Texarkana Pleasant Grove standout took an unofficial visit to see Texas last weekend and the Longhorns definitely made a strong impression. So much so, Burris said, that Texas increased its standing with the Rivals250 member.

For most of his recruitment, the speculation on 2021 defensive lineman Marcus Burris has been that Texas A&M was the team to beat. Truth be told, most though that the Aggies have had a commanding lead and Burris would eventually be playing his college ball in College Station.

On Saturday’s visit to UT, Burris got a chance to meet with the revamped UT coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Chris Ash. He was able to get some clarity on how the Longhorns would use him, and he liked the overall message.

“It was really nice. It definitely gives me a better feeling about Texas, because before I came up here and I was kind of clueless on how I would be used at Texas. Today I got a really good understanding, like how they would use me where I would play, stuff like that. So it was good,” Burris said. “I feel like I'll play a lot more inside than outside. I’m fine with that. I just want to get on the field at the end of the day and have fun.”

As for Ash, who comes to Texas after a previous stint as head coach at Rutgers, Burris said he can see himself playing for the first-year Longhorn D-coordinator.

“It was good (meeting him). I can tell that he really cares,” Burris said. “It would be something cool to maybe be playing for him one day. So I'm definitely looking forward to the future.”

It’s probably too early to label this one as a two-team race between the Aggies and Longhorns, but Burris does admit that he likes the idea of staying close to home.

“Definitely. I mean, I'm kind of like a homebody and I’m born and raised here, so why leave, you know?,” Burris said. “But then again, I just want to make the best choice for me and wherever will help me for the next four years.”

A four-star prospect, Burris is the nation’s No. 102-ranked prospect in the country.